Disha Patani Kickstarts Her Monday With Energetic Dance Rehearsals; Video Will Leave You Motivated Too

It’s Monday again, and none of us are mentally prepared to get back to work. If you are also feeling lazy, Disha Patani is here to help you dish out your Monday blues. The actor is aptly teaching us how to kickstart our Mondays, with her classy dance video. The actress shared a video of herself on social media in which she can be seen grooving to the tunes of DODO by Tyac. Disha was accompanied by her dance trainer too. Her dance moves and transitions were silky smooth. “Vibin," she wrote in the caption while dropping the video.

In the video, Disha sported a uber cool look. She wore white joggers which had a long side slip on both sides, along with a white crop top, a white cap, and white shoes. With her on-point fashion game and butter-smooth dance moves, Disha is a sight to watch. The clip has over 5 lakh views so far and is a hit among netizens. Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section of her video with heart and fire emojis.

Well, this is not the first time, Disha has held the attention of the internet. Time and again, she has set the temperature soaring with her gorgeous snaps and perfect dance moves. A few days ago, Disha shared a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot in which she wore ripped jeans that had a couple of thick chains around the waist which gave a funky vibe to the outfit, while the corset top had simply enhanced her figure. The minimal makeup look with much emphasis on the glossy lip shade was just perfect to go with the chick look.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns.

