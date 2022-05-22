Home » News » Movies » Disha Patani Lands Heavy Punches and Flying Kicks on 'Regular Day at the Gym' in Mock Eve-teasing Video

Disha Patani Lands Heavy Punches and Flying Kicks on 'Regular Day at the Gym' in Mock Eve-teasing Video

Disha Patani posted a video of her 'regular day at the gym', which involved showing off her combat skills.
Disha Patani displayed how she'd tackle the situation if she was ever teased on the road by posting a video of her kicking and punching a friend in a mock situation.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 22, 2022, 18:05 IST

This could totally be taken as a warning if anyone has ever thought of teasing Disha Patani on the road. The actress can land some serious punches and kick the living daylights out of you. The Bollywood actress is known for her penchant for fitness. On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of her regular day at the gym and left everyone stumped.

Disha shared a short video on Instagram, where she is seen enacting a scene at the gym. In the clip, she is seen walking and is being eve-teased by two men. What happens next leaves everyone in shock. The actress is seen flaunting her flawless martial art skills and in a dramatised version, she is seen beating the men to pulp.

“Just a regular day at the gym, " wrote Disha as a caption of the video. Her friend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff was amazed to see Disha’s skill and commented: “Too f****** good."

On the work front, Disha will be seen in action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has ‘Ek Villain 2’ with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The actress has also been roped in for Prabhas-starrer ‘Project-K’, which also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

first published: May 22, 2022, 18:05 IST