Disha Patani Leaves Krishna Shroff In Splits As She Fights Over Protein Shake In New Instagram Reel

Whenever we talk about women performing martial arts or kickboxing, Disha Patani is the first name that comes to our mind. The Bollywood diva often shares glimpses from her practice sessions and keeps her fans glued to their mobile screens. Following the same, Disha dropped another video on her social media a few hours ago, which featured her and her personal action coach Raakesh Yadhav fighting over the last protein shake available.

In the Insta reel, Disha and Raakesh ask for a protein shake and a voiceover can be heard saying that only one is left. In the next clip, they both were seen having a face-off. From her defence to attack moves, the Baaghi 2 actress aced it all and won the battle. But the win did not last, as while they both were busy imagining their face-off, a well-built man appeared and took the last protein shake away. She penned the caption video, “Don’t you take my protein…." with a collision emoji.

Advertisement

Check the reel below:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MMfElB3vmgg" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Soon after the video was posted, Disha’s rumoured BF Tiger Shroff’s sister took to the comments section to drop several laughing emoticons, as she couldn’t stop laughing. Recently, Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours started doing the rounds.

Advertisement

Amid the breakup rumours with Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff dropped multiple laughing emojis in the comments sections. Even Choreographer and her friend Dimple Kotecha commented and wrote, “Hahaha… I love these! (sic)."

The Malang actress’ fans also poured love for the video in the comments section of the post with red heart and fire emojis. One of her fans called her, a “Versatile actress."

Advertisement

Recently, in an interview with News18 Krishna Shroff was asked if the reports of the rumoured split between the Disha and Tiger have affected her equation with the former. To which she said that Disha and she have ‘literally’ spent their formative years together.

“We’ve always come out on top because we’ve always supported one another. She’s still one of the first few people I’d call if I needed help, and I know she’d be there. In a world where women are constantly pulling each other down, she and I are the opposite," she added.

Advertisement

On the work front, Disha last appeared in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns along with a stellar cast. She also has Yodha, KTina, and Project K in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here