The social media feed of actress Disha Patani is the ideal illustration of how to rock your fashion game with both classic and modern outfits. Usually, the focus of Patani's fashion statement is her bold and stylish looks while pulling off a range of stunning numbers, but this time it was her more subdued traditional style that stole the show. The Ek Villain Returns actress has shared a set of photos and a video of herself on her Instagram handle that show that her style is not only restricted to modern outfits.

The stunning pictures show Disha Patani posing in an off white Anarkali gown with subtle emblazoned crystals and a single-shoulder dupatta looking gorgeous. The video that was shared along with the pictures showed her flaunting her look and twirling.

Disha opted for big statement earrings and wavy hair to perfectly compliment the simple look that is easy for anyone to take inspiration from. She also tagged the Indian couture label Shantnu & Nikhil in one of the pictures. The sun-kissed pictures had Disha striking multiple poses including one in the shade of a lagged tree.

Fans commented on the post and complimented Disha Patani for her looks. One user wrote, “Beautiful.” Another user commented, “Stylish and elegant.”

Disha Patani was recently spotted at the inauguration of the opulent Atlantis The Royal hotel in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, wearing a transparent glitter-embellished silver and gold gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her hourglass form was highlighted by the lovely neckline and large front slit of the stunning attire.

Recently, Disha Patani was also spotted with K-Pop star Jackson Wang. The rapper was in Mumbai for his performance at the Lollapalooza global music festival. Disha posted a few images of the K-pop star attending the event, performing, and hanging out with her.

Jackson Wang and Disha Patani hit the streets of Mumbai together. They can be seen riding a rickshaw through the streets of Mumbai in one of the videos. In addition, Disha and Wang spoke with a little girl during a gathering after Lollapalooza.

Disha Patani as worked in movies such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Malang and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. She was last seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in Ek Villain 2. Her upcoming projects include Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

