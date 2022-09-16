Disha Patani Looks like A Greek Goddess In This White Number

Disha Patani often leaves netizens gushing over her sizzling pictures on social media. The actress was recently in the limelight as she starred alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. Ahead of its release, Disha garnered a lot of praise for her promotional outfits for the action thriller.

A social media buff, Disha Patani leaves no stone unturned to shell out fashion inspiration for her fans with her sartorial choices, be it western outfits or traditional wear. This time around, the Baaghi 3 star set the internet ablaze by sharing a streak of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photographs posted by her on Instagram, Disha looked like a Greek goddess in a white ensemble with statement gold jewellery.

Check out Disha Patani’s Instagram post below:

For the photoshoot, Disha Patani rocked a heavily-embroidered feathery white bralette, paired with a netted white skirt made of laces. In terms of the accessories, she complemented her outfit with a pair of jewel-studded crescent earrings, matching bracelets and a statement headpiece. She rounded off her look with a mid-parted hairdo, letting her brunette tresses loose. For her makeup, Disha opted for a dewy look with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and nude pink lips.

Soon after Disha Patani’s photos surfaced on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section of her post with praises galore. In less than 24 hours, the post garnered over 950k likes and more than 4000 comments.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in director Mani Selvaraj’s highly anticipated film, tentatively titled Suriya 42. She will be seen opposite the celebrated Tamil actor Suriya in this upcoming project. The film is touted to be a period-action drama. Apart from Suriya 42, Disha will play a lead role in the Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Yoddha. The Bollywood film is slated to hit the big screen on November 11 this year.

