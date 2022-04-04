Disha Patani Looks Super Hot in Mini Dress Worth Rs 2K But Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Seems Angry

Disha Patani is, once again, setting the internet on fire with her social media post. The actress, who is one of the fittest in Bollywood, has taken to her Instagram to share a few pictures in a shimmery gown, and it is raising the temperature.

Disha can be seen channeling her inner Beyoncé in the video. She is wearing a champagne shimmer dress and looks every bit gorgeous. She has opted for dewy makeup to complete this starry look. The pictures have been montaged into a video. Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Like always, fans commented with fire and heart emojis. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff’s comment. Krishna posted an angry emoticon on Disha’s pic. Disha wore this dress at the launch of MHN 8 in New Delhi. She was seen on the red carpet along with Tiger Shroff and his family- dad Jackie, mom Ayesha and sister Krishna.

This is not the first time that Disha has been breaking the internet with her posts. From sharing the post comparing herself to a seal to flaunting her toned physique and washboard abs, Disha has kept her followers hooked. She also often posts videos of her working out, and practicing mixed martial arts. She recently shared a video of her nailing the difficult triple kick. She had also posted a video of her doing 5 reps of rack pull with 80 kgs. Krishna Shroff had commented ‘you are fire’ while Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha called her a ‘beast’. We are hoping to see her perform hardcore action in a film soon.

Last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Disha will next be seen in Ek Vilain Returns. She will be sharing screen with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the film. Recently, he attended the wrap party. She also has Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.