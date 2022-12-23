Home » News » Movies » Disha Patani Poses With Rumoured BF Aleksandar in Sexy Cut-Out Dress, Pics Set Instagram on Fire

Disha Patani Poses With Rumoured BF Aleksandar in Sexy Cut-Out Dress, Pics Set Instagram on Fire

Disha Patani uploaded pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black body-hugging dress that has cut-out designs on one arm and waist.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 15:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Someone Please Call Fire Brigade, Disha Patani’s Latest Pics Have Set Instagram On Fire
Someone Please Call Fire Brigade, Disha Patani’s Latest Pics Have Set Instagram On Fire

Disha Patani, why so gorgeous? The actress, who is known for leaving her fans wanting for more with her stunning pictures, did something similar today. Disha painted Instagram black in the most sensual way. She uploaded pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black body-hugging dress that has cut-out designs on one arm and waist. She opted for open hair and minimal make-up and paired her outfit with matching stilettoes. The off-white background, which appears to be a room, aptly enhances the actress’ beauty in black attire. The album also features Disha's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. They are twinning in black outfits. Disha Patani did not write anything in the caption as her photos say it all.

Her friends and fans were immediately smitten with her new look. The actress’ rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna commented, “Gainz” while model Sanja Stojanović wrote, “Wow” with many fire emojis. One of the fans found the picture “utterly stunning” while another wrote, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai (how can someone be this beautiful)?”

Advertisement

See Disha Patani’s post here:

RELATED NEWS

On her Instagram Stories too, Disha Patani posted a photo with Aleksandar Alex Ilic. They look marvellous together, twinning in black.

Fuelling the relationship rumours, Aleksandar posted the same photo with a heart hands icon. Take a look:

Advertisement

On Disha Patani’s Instagram pictures, Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna often drop adorable comments. Remember when the actress left her fans awestruck with pictures of herself in a pink bikini? She posted the images earlier this month. In the comments section, Ayesha Shroff called the actress “cute” and wrote, “Soooo cute.”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain 2. She has Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha lined up.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 23, 2022, 15:22 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 15:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Racy And Bold Photoshoots, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Sizzling Hot In Blue Bikini In Throwback Photos, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexiest Bikini-clad Pictures