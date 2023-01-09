Disha Patani Proves She is a True ARMY With Her Latest Kickboxing Session on 'Run BTS' Song

Apart from their performances on the big screen, many Bollywood stars are an inspiration for their immense passion for fitness. Their rigorous fitness regimes and diet plans serve as major fitness goals for us. From the seasoned Bollywood divas to the upcoming stars, everyone has much to offer. Actress Disha Patani has drawn attention for being extremely active and healthy ever since she began her career. Recently, the actress posted a reel from her latest workout session and we can’t help but admire her sheer dedication.

Disha Patani posted a reel from one of her workout sessions. She captioned the post, “Basics first.” In the reel, the actress is seen acing back kicking moves. In the background, we can hear the song Run BTS by the K-pop band BTS playing. Take a look at Disha Patani's post here:

Fans remained awed by Disha Patani's latest workout session. Some call her their fitness idol, while many are just awestruck by the actress’ craze for the boy band. Others also point out that her kicks are very clean indicating that the actress is trained.

Apart from the reel, Disha Patani also uploaded a workout selfie on her now-disappeared Instagram stories. The actress was seen sporting a bright blue sports bra and white shorts in the snap. Her perfectly toned legs and beautiful washboard abs give the picture much-needed appeal. She is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and her Instagram timeline shows why.

In order to stay in shape, Disha Patani engages in hard kickboxing training as well as heavy weightlifting. Her recent pictures from her beach getaways are proof of her commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle. Yoga, Pilates, swimming, and dance are also part of Disha Patani's fitness regimen.

Disha is currently working on a film tentatively titled Suriya 42. The actress was last seen in the 2022 film Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. She will also appear with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. She is also a part of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K.

