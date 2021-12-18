Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna Join Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha

Karan Johar has finalised the two female leads in his next production venture titled Yodha. It is Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna who will join Sidharth Malhotra in the main cast of the upcoming action film Yodha. Along with the announcement of the actresses being a part of the cast, Karan also revealed the theatrical release date - November 11, 2022. The film will be helmed by the director duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

On his official social media handles, Karan wrote, “The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of Yodha are here.” He welcomed “the fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming” Disha to the family. Next, Karan introduced Raashii as the one “who brings her spark and innocence to the role like no other.”

An elated Disha shared the news with her online family saying, “Super glad to join this action packed journey! I’m ready for take off guys, let’s go!”

Raashii, on the other hand, expressed her honour and excitement to join the team of Yodha “along with the gorgeous Disha.”

The update comes a month after Karan declared Sidharth as the main lead on the project. Along with the announcement, the first look of the actor was also revealed. Karan wrote on Instagram, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth back with power” in Yodha. The film is also the first of the action franchise by Karan’s Dharma Productions.

Sidharth shared his first looks from Yodha and wrote, “Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! Yodha is coming to hijack your screens.”

Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student of the Year directed by Karan. Recently, the actor struck gold with the war drama Shershaah, backed by Karan’s production house.

