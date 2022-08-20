Disha Patani Raises the Temperature as She Strikes Bold and Fierce Poses for the Camera

The tinsel town diva Disha Patani has soared the temperature on the internet by dropping another set of sensual photos. The actress is an avid user of social media and often treats her fans to her fashion quotients. The actress has been garnering praises from movie buffs for her recently released film Ek Villian Returns. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Disha shared a couple of photos where she can be seen all decked up in a beautiful beige bodycon dress.

She donned a criss-cross cut-out detailed on sleeves with a plunging neckline. She kept her hair flowy and open, while she had opted to accentuate her eyes with bold make-up. In the photos, she looked bold and fierce as she posed for the camera.

Here take a look at the photos:

The photos shared by the actress have left the internet spell bounded. Amid the breakup rumours with Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna Shroff reacted to the photos and dropped multiple feeling hot emojis in the comments section. Her fans also flooded the comments section with fire and red emojis. Many fans also commented, ‘Hot’ and ‘gorgeous’.

This is not the first time the Radhe actress has taken our breath away. The actress can pull any fashion statement. Earlier she added a series of photos to her gram space. She looks absolutely divine in the photos as she slipped into a shimmery sliver skirt with a thigh-high slit paired with a lime green full sleeve top showing off the toned body.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with hits like Malang, MS Dhoni-The Untold Story and Baaghi 2. She was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian Returns along with Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham. She will be next seen in the action thriller Yodha in her kitty. The film also features Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna and is gearing up for its release on November 11, this year.

