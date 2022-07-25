Disha Patani Recalls Almost Getting into Accidents While Looking at Ranbir Kapoor’s Posters in School

Disha Patani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. The actress will be seen opposite John Abraham in the Mohit Suri film, that also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. During the promotions she revealed how big a Ranbir Kapoor fan she was during her school days and also recalled how she would bump into things and almost got into accidents while staring at his posters.

Advertisement

Talking to Pinkvilla, Disha revealed, “When I was in school, I was a huge fan, and I almost got into so many accidents because I used to see his poster. In my city, there was a huge poster of his. I think he was endorsing some brand and I used to just stare at it, and ride my scooty, and I just bumped into so many things while doing that."

Advertisement

When asked if she had told Ranbir Kapoor about this, she said she hasn’t but she will! She also talked about her role in the film and said, “I feel as an artist, there is much more that I can do with a grey character, over a white, or a black, or whatever. Like a hero, hero. I have grown up watching thrillers, and action (films) all my life, and I feel like all those movies that I had seen when I was younger and till now, I felt I could bring something from those and put it into my character, and make my own thing out of it."

Ek Villain Returns would hit theatres on the 29th of July. Disha will next be seen in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and is also a part of Nag Ashwin’s Project K that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here