Disha Patani on Her Fav BTS Song, Gives Perfect Reply to Fan Who Asked for Bikini Pics in AMA Session

Apart from enthralling her fans with her perfect workout videos and gorgeous bikini pictures, Disha Patani’s Instagram feed also reveals that she is a huge anime and k-pop fan. In a recent ask me anything session on Instagram, the actress revealed what her favourite BTS song is. She also spoke about her favourite anime and gave a hilarious reply to a fan who had asked for her bikini pictures. The actress is also known for her savage and witty replies. When the fan asked for her bikini picture, she shared a photo of an otter wearing a bikini. She also revealed that her favourite BTS song is Pied Piper.

Next, she was asked the reason behind her glowing skin to which she shared a photo of nine empty bottles and wrote, “I drink this much water a day."

Last week, the Malang actress took to Instagram to share a couple of steamy pictures. In the first photo, we see Disha posing in front of a mirror. The actress looks sexy in a beige bikini. With her luscious and curly strands open in the air, Disha looked breathtakingly beautiful as she donned golden hoop earrings and a gold chain with a pendant. The actress seems to enjoy her outing on a beach as the backdrop showcases lush green trees and sand dunes.

The second photo sees the actress striking a side pose. The actress is seen posing as she plays with her shiny hair and puts her lean figure on the display. By taking a look at the photos, it seems like Disha is missing her beach outings and her time amid nature’s beauty.

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actress is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.

