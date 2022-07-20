Disha Patani Reveals Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Is Her Greatest Motivation: 'Learned Discipline From Him'

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming action-thriller Ek Villain Returns. The actress’ love for fitness is not hidden from fans. Time and again, she takes to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her workout regime, which includes kickboxing, weightlifting, and more. Now, during a recent interaction, Disha Patani opened up about her motivation for choosing a healthy lifestyle and it is none other than her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

She recently sat down with Siddharth Kannan for discussing her forthcoming movie and while doing so, Patani revealed that whatever little stunts and martial arts she’s learned are because of Tiger Shroff. She highlighted how the Baaghi fame is extremely talented and fluent at performing stunts, but he makes it a point to be disciplined and wakes up early to train despite everything.

She said, “I don’t think I can motivate Tiger. In fact, he motivates me. Whatever little I have been able to do, it is thanks to his team. I always wanted to learn martial arts but couldn’t. Tiger inspired me and he is very hardworking despite being so talented, he wakes up on time and daily does his training, no matter what. I have learned discipline from him."

Disha Patani further explained that she and Tiger are both simple in nature and that’s the main reason why they’re best friends. The duo tend to derive pleasure from little things in life be it watching anime or laughing at stupid things. She added,"That’s why we are great friends. Because we think a lot alike. Our brain works like kids, we enjoy watching anime, laugh at stupid things and we seek happiness in small pleasures of life."

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is the successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Besides Disha Patani, the sequel also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The actioner is all set to hit the big screens on July 29 this year.

