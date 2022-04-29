Disha Patani Reviews Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2; Calls It ‘Super Entertaining’; Says ‘Killed It Tiggy’

Disha Patani is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. The Malang actress who has her social media game on point never fails to impress her fans with her sizzling pics. While the actress has been making the headlines for her gorgeous clicks, she also has got the rumour mills running about her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff. The actress was also spotted last night with Tiger for the screening of his film Heropanti 2. And now, Disha Patani is yet again hitting the headlines for her link-up with the War actor. On Friday, the MS Dhoni actress reviewed her rumoured beau’s film, and called it ‘super entertaining’.

The Yodha actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a review of the action-thriller flick. The photo sees Tiger in a ripped black T-shirt and a red tie as he seems to be caught up in a war-like scenario, with his body, and face all smeared with sweat and dirt. Along with the snap, she wrote, “Wat a (fire emoticons), Super entertaining (face with heart emoticons). “Killed it tiggyyyy," and added a heart-shaped eyes emoticon as she tagged #Heropanti2 and TigerShroff on the post.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had shared the screen for the first time in Baaghi 2 and have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while. Although neither Tiger nor Disha had made their relationship official so far, their frequent hangouts and vacations speak a lot about their relationship.

Well, this isn’t the first time Disha Patani has posted something related to her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

Earlier, at the time of Heropanti’s Whistle Baja 2.0 release, Disha Patani was left in awe of the actor’s fast-paced dance moves. While fans couldn’t help but shower praises for the actor’s impeccable dancing skills, Disha too joined his sea of fans to appreciate his dancing skills. Taking it to her Instagram stories, Disha wrote, “How do you move so fast."

Replying to Disha’s Instagram stories, the actor gave a loved-up reply, “Thank you," followed by smileys, hearts, and hugs in the form of emojis.

After Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, fans have been waiting for long to see the magic created by the trio - Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger, and director Ahmed Khan - in Heropanti 2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria are also part of the movie. The music composition is by AR Rahman. The film is hitting the theatres today.

