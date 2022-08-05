Disha Patani Rocks a White Bikini and Sets Friday Mood Right With Her Beach Video, Watch

Disha Patani is currently basking in the success of Ek Villian Returns as the film is performing extremely well at the box office. Just like many of us, the actress is also loving the soundtrack of her latest film. In an Instagram post on Friday, Disha raised the temperature on the internet by sharing a stunning clip of herself making memories on the beach in a white outfit.

Disha, who often calls herself a water baby, looks extremely happy walking on the beach in the post. The clip is a compilation of videos and photos of the actress from her outing. In the video, she can be seen twirling on the beach as waves kiss her feet. She also plays with her hair. The photos feature Disha smiling and laughing wholeheartedly.

Advertisement

The Malang actress looks divine in every glimpse she shared on Friday. She sported a white bikini top with white shorts. She completed her look with a white knitted crop top. For her caption, she used the hashtag ‘Ek Villain Returns’ with a super villain emoji. She added the tunes of Galliyan Returns, sung by Ankit Tiwari and penned by Manoj Muntashir, from her film to the clip.

As soon as she shared the post, fans began dropping comments where they called her “gorgeous" and “pretty."

Advertisement

Disha Patani has been on the trends list for the last few days. Notably, reports about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up were doing rounds on the internet. While neither of the two actors has broken silence or issued an official statement regarding the same, a report by E-Times stated that they parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry Disha this year. Reportedly, after Disha suggested that they should tie the knot, Tiger told her that he was not ready to commit to a marriage.

Meanwhile, speaking about EK Villian Returns, Mohit Suri's directorial also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in key roles. It is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh's Ek Villain.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here