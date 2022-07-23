Disha Patani Rocks Sexy Outfit At Ek Villain 2 Event; Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham Turn Heads

With just one week left for Ek Villain Return to release, John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are going out to promote the film. On Saturday, the group of actors was seen uniting to promote the film in Mumbai. For the promotions, the actresses dressed in stylish outfits while the actors kept it casual.

Disha Patani opted for a bold outfit, wearing a lacy green top featuring a plunging neckline with a long skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Tara, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look. She was seen wearing a short black skirt which she wore with a black top.

As for the actors, John was seen wearing a printed black tee with matching pants. He sported a big beard and completed his OOTD with a cap. Arjun was seen wearing a white tee with black denim and a jacket.

In a video from the promotions, the group was seen posing together when what seems to be a photographer behind the lens seemed to have fallen down. John, Tara, Disha and Arjun appeared to be concerned, with Arjun also stepping forward to offer help.

Ek Villain is helmed by Mohit Suri. It is a sequel to Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The upcoming film is all set for its theatrical release on July 29.

The film’s trailer was released last month. The gripping trailer picked up from where it ended eight years ago when the serial killer (Rakesh Mahadkar) was essayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The narrator talks about a serial killer (John Abraham) who kills the girls ditching one-sided lovers.

The two-minute-forty-two-second trailer showed a love story between Disha and John and we also see Tara and Arjun’s booming relationship. However, things turn upside down when Arjun finds out about John killing the girls making them clash. We also see a heartbroken Arjun as he gets ditched by Tara. It will be exciting to be seen who wins the fight as there are blurred lines between who is a messiah for one-sided lovers and who is the real villain.

