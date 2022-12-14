Disha Patani, Rumoured BF Aleksandar Alex Groove To Nelly's Dilemma; Leave Ayesha Shroff In Splits

Rumours about Disha Patani and model Aleksandar Alex Ilic’s romance started surfacing after the duo made multiple public appearances together. While the rumours of their relationship have been making the rounds, this isn’t stopping them to make fun videos, and Disha’s recent social media post is an example. On Wednesday night, Disha dropped a hilarious clip grooving to Nelly’s song Dilemma ft, Kelly Rowland. The hilarious video that has both of them wrapped in bathrobes sees the duo having a fun time, and we are all for it.

In the clip, Disha and Aleksandar are seen donning bathrobes, with towels wrapped around their heads. They are seen holding shampoo bottles in their hands as they lip sync the lyrics of the song. Later, we see Disha performing funny dance moves on the song. The hilarious video has left everyone in splits.

Taking to the captions, Disha simply added “" emoticon to the post.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Disha’s fans took to the comments section to drop laughing emoticons. Disha’s ex BF Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff, too dropped several laughing emoticons in the comments.

Speaking of Disha and Aleksandar’s relationship, during a recent interview with Bombay Times, Aleksandar Alex Ilic reacted to the rumours of him dating Disha Patani. He saidm “I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

Disha Patani was previously dating actor Tiger Shroff. The actor opened up about his and Disha Patani’s break-up on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Karan Johar asked Tiger: “Are you dating her just now because there was rumoured break up?" To this, Tiger replied, “Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar asked Karan Johar “That’s it, so you are single then?" Tiger replied “Yea, I think so."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in the music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. Disha also shared screen space with Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

