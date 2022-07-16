Disha Patani Makes Heads Turn In Black Bodycon Dress, Fans Call Her ‘Hottie’; Watch Video

Disha Patani never fails to impress her fans when it comes to making stunning style statements at events. The diva has an impressive sartorial sense. Be it glam gowns, elegant ethnic ensembles or sultry mini dresses, she knows how to rock them all with utmost panache. For a recent event, the diva put her best fashion foot forward and oozed oodles of oomph in a sexy black dress.

The actress wore a sultry outfit for an event held in Mumbai on Thursday. Her figure hugging black boasted a plunging neckline. The figure-hugging dress accentuated her perfectly toned body.

Letting the outfit do all the talking, Disha went minimal with her accessories. She opted for a simple yet effective pair of drop earrings to go with her ensemble. The makeup was flawless and kept in neutral tones. With her blood red lipstick and her shoulder-length curly strands added a vintage touch to her stylish appearance.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and posted a video of the Malang actress as she posed for the lens.

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.

While one of the fans wrote, “Heart Stopping hottie in Black 🔥🔥," another added, “Absolutely stunning 💕." A third fan wrote, “Pretty Patani ❤🔥❤🔥❤🔥❤🔥❤🔥."

Disha is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans to stunning pictures in stylish attires. Earlier, she posted couple of pictures in a hot red gown and left her fans gasping for breath. For an event to promote her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, the MS Dhoni star donned a sultry outfit. Her strapless gown had a plunging sweetheart neckline and was adorned with delicate floral embroidery details. As for her accessories, Disha went minimal with them. She opted for a simple yet effective pair of drop earrings to go with her ensemble. The makeup was flawless and kept in neutral tones.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham among others. The film is the sequel to Ek Villain which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. However, the sequel will hit theatres on July 29 this year. Apart from this, Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar’s action drama Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

