Disha Patani Sets Internet on Fire as She Flaunts Toned Body in Sexy Red Dress, See Pictures

Bollywood actress Disha Patani might be a couple of films old in this industry but she enjoys a massive fan following and popularity. An avid social media user, she always keeps her fans up to date with her professional and personal lives. From her workout videos to her dazzling photoshoots, the actress’ posts are always a hit with her fans. Recently, the Radhe actress took to her official Instagram handle to drop some sizzling photos in a hot red dress.

In the photos, Disha can be seen wearing a red strappy dress with a high slit and striking a sexy pose for the camera. She has kept her long hair open and opted for glossy makeup. She did not caption her post but left an emoji. Take a look:

Fans took to the comment section to drop compliments. One user wrote, “Beautiful" and added fire emojis. They also dropped several heart emojis on the comment box as well.

Recently, the actress shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen landing some serious punches and kicks. The Bollywood actress is known for her penchant for fitness. On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of her regular day at the gym and left everyone stumped.

Disha shared a short video on Instagram, where she is seen enacting a scene at the gym. In the clip, she is seen walking and is being eve-teased by two men. What happens next leaves everyone in shock. The actress is seen flaunting her flawless martial art skills and in a dramatised version, she is seen beating the men to a pulp.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in the action-drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has ‘Ek Villain 2’ with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She has also been roped in for Prabhas-starrer Project-K’, which also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

