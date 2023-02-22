Leopard print has remained every woman's secret wardrobe weapon, especially when it comes to beachwear. If you are ever confused as to how you can make a splash in your next beach vacation, all you have to do is take some inspiration from Disha Patani. Today, the actress set the microblogging site on fire as she tweeted an image of herself, wearing a bikini set with the iconic leopard prints. Disha flaunted her toned body in the mirror selfie. We are loving how she is already setting beach fashion goals, which was nailed to perfection with her loose wet hair.

Check out the tweet:

Disha Patani’s jaw-dropping post went viral on social media, amassing over 71 thousand views and tons of reactions from Twitteratis. One of the users said, “she is killing it”, while others called the picture fabulous. Sonam Kapoor too took to the comments section to call Disha ‘stunner.’

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions:

Disha Patani’s love for animal print is not new. Previously, the actress posed in a single-strap leopard print bikini bra. She looked away from the camera with a handful of seashells in her palm. Here, Disha took a minimalistic route and styled her beach outing with a sleek chain around the neck.

Disha Patani would never miss a chance to share some “random" throwbacks from her beach vacations. After all, she is a water baby. One can never have enough of Disha’s bikini-clad pictures. The actress once looked stunning in this rust fringed bikini as she posed at the white sandy beaches of Maldives.

How stunning does Disha Patani look in this slinky black drawstring bikini set. Her bathrobe, which was halfway on, gave us a glimpse of her envious washboard abs. Disha’s makeup was close to nothing and wet hair swept to the side only elevated the oomph factor.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is being directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha under the banner of Dharma Productions. She also has Suriya's next in the pipeline.

Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain 2, where she co-starred with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham.

