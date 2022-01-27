Disha Patani Slips Into A Brown Bikini For A Casual Beachy Shoot, See Here

Bollywood actress Disha Patani brought hot girl summer vibes to our Instagram feed this Thursday. The 29-year-old actress shared another stunning look with her fans on her social media account in which she’s spotted in a bikini. The throwback Thursday picture features Disha enjoying her holiday in the Maldives in a rusty red bikini while posing for the camera.

Disha opted for minimal make-up and accessorised her look with gold mini hoops along with a matching gold chain. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Disha added a cute red crab emoticon to the caption.

Disha pulls off her bikinis with utmost confidence. She often shares pictures showing her love for swimwear and the beaches. Earlier this month, Disha had shared another bikini look from one of her previous Maldives vacations. The actress wore a colourful two-piece and posed on the beach after a swim session. With golden sunlight highlighting her silhouette on the beach, the picture made for a perfect tropical holiday postcard. Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff reacted to the picture with fire emoticons.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film featured Salman Khan in the lead. It was Disha and Salman’s second film after Bharat. The film skipped the theatres and was released directly on the OTT platform. Disha’s last theatrical release was Malang, with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Looking at the future, Disha has three movies in the making. The actress will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina followed by Ek Villain 2 with Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The filming of the project was completed recently. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan’s banner Mentor Disciple Films and is helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

