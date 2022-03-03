Disha Patani Spotted in Palazzo Pants and Crop Top on Ek Villain 2 Set in Mumbai Post Pack Up

Disha Patani starrer Ek Villain 2 is certainly one of the most eagerly awaited films from her long list of forthcoming projects. Ever since the gorgeous actress has started shooting for the movie, it has built huge anticipation and curiosity amongst her ardent fans.

The prep videos and BTS visuals from Ek Villain 2 that Disha has been posting on her social media time and again has made her followers and fans truly excited about the sequel. Similarly, the new video that Disha has posted features her along with the movie director Mohit Suri, as they pose for the shutterbugs on the set of the movie post pack up.

Ek Villain 2 is an action thriller directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. The movie is a spiritual sequel of Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain, although its storyline is completely different. Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 8 July 2022.

For Disha, 2022 is turning out to be one of the busiest years. Touted to be among the hottest and talented actresses of Bollywood, Disha has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months.

While the actress has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments. The actress has her hands full with these multiple projects varied in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this year.

