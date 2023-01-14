Disha Patani Steps Out For Dinner Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Aleksander Ilic; Watch

Disha Patani has been making headlines for her romance rumours with Aleksandar Alex Ilic. While the actress is yet to confirm the relationship, her recent photos have once again fuelled speculation among fans. On Friday night, the rumoured couple was spotted stepping out in the city when the paparazzi rushed to capture their pictures together.

In a video that surfaced online, Disha and Aleksander were seen stepping out of their car. However, paps spotted them and panned cameras towards Disha, who was seen elegantly walking into the restaurant.

Disha Patani made heads turn in a white long sleeves tie-top that had fur stitched at the bored of it. She paired it with a high-waist pink skirt that had a flare effect at the bottom. The actress completed her look with chunky sneakers and a small pink bag. She accessorised her look with a heart pendant chain and opted for a one-side wavy hairdo, winged eyeliner and glossy lips. Aleksandar, on the other hand, wore a navy blue shirt and a pair of black denim.

While the actress has not confirmed or denied the rumours, Ilic has clarified that they are only close friends. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends," Aleksandar told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me." Disha was previously rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff. The two were also seen sharing screen space in the successful Baaghi 2.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain returns. She will next be seen in Yodha, Project K, and an untitled Siva film.

