Disha Patani Struggles To Keep Her Skirt From Flying, Boldly Shares Pic of Risque Moment

With the promotions of Ek Villain Returns in full swing, Disha Patani is serving looks after looks. From experimenting with her hairstyle to sporting some daring looks, Disha is turning heads with every outing. However, it seems like the actress’s experiment almost led to an oops moment. Nevertheless, Disha confidently shared a picture of the moment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Disha shared a picture in which she was posing by the pool while a breeze of air resulted in her having a Marilyn Monroe moment. Disha was seen wearing a short black skirt with a heart-shaped crop top. While she managed to hold on to the skirt from the front, her skirt was up in the air. Nevertheless, she stood confidently and posed. Disha shared the picture in her stories with no caption.

Paparazzi later spotted Disha with her Ek Villain co-stars at a promotional event.

Disha recently opened up about her role in the film and how it is different from other characters she’s played in her career. She said, “I have played glamorous characters in only two films, Malang and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai." Disha said she wanted to add different roles in her films to entertain the audience. She asserted that it makes her feel happy that the audience recognises her role. The Baaghi actress added, “There is nothing negative in this. Being recognized for anything is a big deal. I see people come to me and give me different things."

While speaking about her role selection, the actress remarked that she gets bored easily. She said that she tries to do away with the same personality roles in the films. Talking about her role in Ek Villain Sequel, she said, “Her role is different from other movies."

Ek Villain 2 will hit the theatres on July 29. Disha Patani is playing the role of a Marathi ‘greedy’ girl, Rasika, in the film. The film also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt

