Disha Patani Stuns In Corset Top, Skirt With Thigh High Slit; Netizen Calls Her ‘Uorfi Javed’s Sister’

Disha Patani is one of those actresses who knows very well how to keep her fans hooked and entertained. The Baaghi 2 actress often surprises the audience with pictures of herself in bikinis from different holiday spots. Next, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the action-thriller film, Yodha, by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 7, 2023. On Saturday night, the Malang actress was spotted in the city in a sexy attire and her fans can’t take their eyes off her.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Disha Patani is seen looking radiant in an orange corset top, which she paired with a sexy pink skirt with a thigh high slit. Disha Patani was looking ethereal in her minimal make up look. The actress kept her shiny tresses open. As for accessories, Disha had a pair of tiny diamond earrings on. She carried a small white handbag with her to go with the look. She rounded off her look with a pair of flat sandals.

Soon after the video was shared the actress’ fans chimed into the comments section to praise the actress. While one fan wrote, “Dishu😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," another commented, “😮😮😮."

At the same time, some were critical of her attire. One of the netizens commented, “Ye bhi Urfi ki hi behn ha 😂(She is also Uorfi Javed’s sister)," a second social media user commented, “Ye humesha Beach mood m hi kyu rhti hai. (why she is always dressed like she is on a beach?" Another comment reads, “Overrated actress. She tries hard to be Korean copy."

For those unaware, Uorfi Javed is known for experimenting with her fashion choices and wearing revealing clothes during her outings in the city.

Check out the video here:

Talking about her professional stint, she is excited about Yodha, which is helmed by Sagar Ambre, and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Recently, the release date of the movie was announced by the makers with a poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. Disha was last seen in Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns.

