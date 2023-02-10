Disha Patani Stuns in Sexy Grey Mini Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Legs; Watch

In the headlines for her social media PDA with rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic, Disha Patani, on Friday, yet again, grabbed the internet’s attention. This is after, the actress was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, in her stylish avatar. Disha’s latest outing turned out to be the talk of the town after several pictures and videos started making rounds on the internet. However, the actress was not alone, many snippets on the internet reveal that Disha was accompanied by the celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa, who all will be together on North America Tour. But one can’t truly take their eyes off Disha’s stunning look in a mini dress.

A paparazzo account shared a video on Instagram, with Disha’s much-loved track Phir Kabhi from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story being played in the background. The now-viral video shows Disha accompanied by her team on the set of the comedy show. Being the sweetest that she is, Disha stayed back and posed for the paparazzi stationed there. Keeping her best foot forward, Disha wore a grey bodycon cutout mini dress. The ravishing dress featured lacy details and silicon straps. Giving it a final touch, the diva kept her wavy hair open.

Nora Fatehi was also seen posing for the camera in a light green pleated flowy gown. While Mouni looked sizzling in her floor-touching bodycon black gown, her Gold co-star Akshay twinned with her in a black co-ord set.

It must be noted that Disha, Akshay, Nora, and Mouni will be leaving for their North America tour The Entertainers in March. Informing her fans about it, Disha, a few days back dropped a poster on her social media, with the caption, “The Entertainers are all set to entertain North America in March! So fasten your seat belts as we are going places together with Qatar Airways!”

Talking about her films, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. Next, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Siddharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna in the action thriller Yodha. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is expected to release in July this year. Disha also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in her pipeline, wherein she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

