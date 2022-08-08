Disha Patani Stuns Krishna Shroff With Her Latest Pics Amid Break-Up Rumours With Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani’s latest photoshoot has not only impressed her fans but somebody else too. Well, we are talking about Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna. On Sunday, the Ek Villain Returns actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her recent photoshoot. In one of the pictures, she wore a gorgeous golden bralette and shimmery lehenga. In another click, the actress was seen posing in a royal pink lehnga with a pink bralette by the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Soon after Disha shared pictures on social media, Krishna Shroff commented, “Whaaat? Fav photo of you EVER! Damn woman" along with a fire emoji.

Interestingly, this comes just a few days after the reports of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s break-up made headlines. While neither of the two actors broke silence or issued an official statement regarding the same, E-Times reported that the two parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry Disha this year. “Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha started feeling this year that they should tie the knot," the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

However, Tiger Shroff later shoutout to Disha for her recently released film Ek Villain Returns. He shared a poster of the film on his Instagram stories and wrote, “What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys!"

Besides this, when Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, he said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

