Disha Patani Turns Into Sizzling Barbie in Latest Photos; Krishna Shroff is Impressed

Bollywood diva Disha Patani has a penchant for stylish and dazzling outfits, and that always wins her fans on social media. The actor understands how to carry a style and slay it with her grace. Even Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, gave her latest pictures an approval.

Disha posted on Instagram photographs and a video of herself wearing a glittering pink bralette-trousers set. She donned the outfit for a special occasion.

Disha’s look includes a shimmering mauve pink bralette with a plunging neckline, halter straps, sequined decorations, a metallic ring to secure the top in place on the front, and gathered elements. She paired the low-cut top with sheer slacks embellished with silver sequins, a waist tie, and a see-through flaring hem.

Séverine Perina, the celebrity make-up and hairstylist, also shared a video of Disha on her account and dubbed her ‘Barbie D,’ which we completely agree with.

Her closest pal Krishna also commented on the photo, saying, “Servin’ looksss" along with multiple fire emojis.

The Shroffs aren’t simply fans of Disha Patani’s beauty. They also admire and respect her intense fitness regimen. The actor frequently shares photographs and videos of herself working out at the gym. Here’s a video Disha shared of herself lifting hefty weights. Tiger’s mother Ayesha and sister Krishna praised her in the comments. “Stronggg," Krishna wrote. Ayesha Shroff said, “This is the same woman who started squats with an empty bar! Mehnat!"

Disha will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She will also appear in the forthcoming action-drama Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit theatres on November 11, 2022.

