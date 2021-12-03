Disha Patani Turns Up at Tadap Screening in Bold Avatar, Trolls Target Her

Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Wednesday attended a special screening of the film, Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty — the son of Suniel Shetty — and Tara Sutaria, in Mumbai.

Several other Bollywood celebs were also present at the screening of the film, directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Disha wore a tantalizing tan outfit to the star-studded event, showcasing her incredible body. The actor loves flaunting her stunning figure in bodycon dresses.

The thin strapped dress had ruched patterns all over it and a bodycon shape that fit her well. She accessorised the look with fur-trimmed shoes and a Louis Vuitton purse hung over her shoulder, channelling her innermost 90s diva. Disha wore hoop earrings and a necklace as she dressed in a brown-toned ensemble with her tresses in curls for the event.

However, as has been seen in the past on myriad occasions, female actors usually become a target of trolls for their bold fashion choices. Disha’s Wednesday avatar also didn’t go down well with trolls who targetted her on social media. While a user asked: “Doesn’t she feel cold?", another one said, “I think she just woke up and came to the event".

Tadap had one of the most lavish screenings this year, attended by so many celebrities. Along with Disha, celebrities that caught our attention were Khushi Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, Shanaya Kapoor, Armaan Malik, and many more.

Riteish looked handsome in a crimson costume with black and white stripes, while Genelia went for a white sophisticated pant-suit appearance. Kajol was also in attendance and looked stunning in a black gown with green shoes and a necklace to offer a burst of colour. Shanaya Kapoor also wore an all-white pantsuit and looked stunning in it.

Ahan’s making his debut with Tadap. Pritam’s blockbuster song for the film, as well as the dramatic storyline by director Milan Luthria and writer Rajat Arora, are among the numerous factors that have allowed Tadap to be pitched effectively in front of spectators.

