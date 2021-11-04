Disha Patani Urges Fans to Be Kind to Animals on Diwali, Shares Message With a Video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has a serious appeal to her fans this Diwali, and it is to be kind to animals during the festival. And the actress shared this message doing what she does the best- flaunt her fitness skills. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a video of her working out in her gym that featured her performing a couple of high kicks. She is seen delivering perfect kicks as she jumps in the air. She can be seen wearing a black crop top and grey bottoms. Captioning her post, she wrote, “Happy diwali❤️❤️ be kind to animals ❤️"

A couple of days ago, the Radhe actress shared a couple of photos with her pets where she can be seen kissing and cuddling with them.

She also took to social media to share a smouldering hot bikini picture from her Maldives vacation. In the sultry image, she is submerged in ocean water and lets her eyes do all the talking. She keeps on sharing pictures and videos from the picturesque island nation.

Take a look at the posts shared by her:

Some of her Instagram posts also have comments by her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship, although neither of them has officially confirmed the speculation. Last month, they were clicked by the paparazzi when they had stepped out for a special screening of Hollywood biggie Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Tiger, Disha and his sister Krishna Shroff made their way back from the screening venue in the same car.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

