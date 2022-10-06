Disha Patani Wants You to Find Similarities Between Her and a Duck's Pics, See Hilarious Post

Disha Patani, apart from being a stellar actress, a fitness enthusiast and a fashionista, also possesses a great sense of humour. Her social media posts often prove how hilarious the actress can get at times. Recently, the Malang actress took to Twitter to share a series of pictures of herself in a casual white dress. Upon closer inspection, it could be seen that one of the photographs in the series was a white duck.

It could easily be assumed that the actress-who was recently on vacation and on a ‘cheat week’ from her gruelling fitness schedule-wants her fans to find a resemblance between herself and the chilled-out duck.

Advertisement

Take a look at the actress’ hilarious tweet here.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kZ1Rd1BhOoA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

The tweet was posted with a tongue-in-cheek caption as well. It read: “Feeling like myself", replete with a small yellow chick emoji. In the photographs, Disha could be seen wearing a flowy, white dress with a ruched chest. She looked incredibly relaxed with her hair down and subtle make-up full of nude tones. Disha paired her look with subtle golden hoop earrings and a gold chain to complete the ensemble. She happily posed next to a plate of big, fluffy pancakes.

Netizens reacted hilariously to the series of photos posted by the actress. One user wrote: “Don’t worry I am with you!" along with a series of laughing emojis, while another user wrote: “4th pic sahi hai, suit krti hai (4th picture is nice, suits you)" combined with laughing emojis.

The actress was last spotted in Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri. The film made massive waves at the box office and was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The movie also starred Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here