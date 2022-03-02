Disha Patani Wishes 'Best Friend' Tiger Shroff on Birthday; Fans Troll Her, 'Friend-Zone Kar Diya'

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been speculated to be in a romantic relationship for a long time now. She is often seen hanging with his family members, including Tiger’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff. As Tiger turned a year older today, Disha took to Instagram to share a cute video of the actor alongside a heartwarming note.

In the video, Tiger can be seen smiling as ‘happy birthday’ song is played in the background. Sharing the video, Disha wrote, “Happiest b’day my best friend! Thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul. You’re beautiful." Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff was all heart for Disha’s post and dropped a series of heart-eyed emojis on the video.

However, a section of the internet couldn’t help but point out that Disha referred to Tiger as her “best friend" in the post. Many trolled the actress for “friend-zoning" Tiger. One user wrote, “Friendzoned!" Another one said, “Disha be like: baby hum bhi shaadi karke shock krenge sabko Vicky aur Katrina ki tarah, let’s be friends tab tak (Baby, we will also shock everyone by getting married just like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did. Let’s be friends until then)."

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are the most talked-about pairs in B-town, and their social media PDA game is always on point. The duo, who is one of the biggest fitness influencers in the film industry, is super active on social media and never shies away from appreciating each others’ photos by dropping flirty comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has wrapped up work on Karan Johar’s action thriller ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, and is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Disha is also awaiting the release of her Mohit Suri directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’ starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Roy Kapur, later this year.

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-packed drama Ganapath.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.