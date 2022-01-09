Disha Patani's Sizzling Bikini Pic Has Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff's Heart on Fire

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been dropping sizzling photos from her vacation, one after the other and we just can’t get enough of it. However, her fans and followers are not the only ones admiring her pictures. Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, too, is highly impressed with her latest post. The Radhe actress took to her official Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon where she dropped a photo of her donning a pink bikini. Her feet are immersed in water, while she turns her back to the camera. She left an emoji as a caption.

Reacting to it, Tiger dropped a couple of fire emojis on the post. Take a look at the post and his reaction:

Prior to that, Disha posted three pictures of herself on her Instagram account. This time the actress had put on a check shirt on top of her pink beachwear. She wore small round golden earrings and a cross pendant was hanging around her neck. In the first picture, Disha was all smiles however in the next one, she went for a more intense look. In the last snap, she was seen flaunting her brownish wavy locks. If you follow the actress on Instagram, you would know that Disha always picks small captions or just an emoticon to go with the posts. This time it was a bunny.

Disha mixes a couple of activities to look the way she does. It includes dancing, weightlifting, kickboxing, among others. Disha was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Up next, she has Ek Villain 2. The film will also star Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham in key roles.

