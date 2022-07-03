Disha Patani's Workout Video Is All You Need To Keep Yourself Motivated; Watch

Disha Patani never fails to amaze fans with her workout videos. The actress is not only dedicated to her fitness and gym routines but also never fails to share a glimpse of the same on social media. On Sunday too, Disha took to her official Instagram account and shared a video in which she can be seen performing an intense workout.

In the clip, Disha Patani can be seen performing lunges with a weighted Barbell on her shoulders. She wore a black jacket and shorts for her workout session. Disha’s trainer can also be spotted in the video. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Just another day in the life." Needless to say, the video proves why Disha has been bestowed upon a few interesting tags like ‘hottest actress’, ‘fashionista’ and ‘fitness freak’ by her millions of fans.

Advertisement

Disha’s fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole was quick to drop a comment. “Just another Sunday in my life," he wrote. While one of the fans wrote, ‘Fitness Queen’, another social media user commented, “Now I know why today’s temperature is high."

This is not the first time that Disha Patani has turned motivation for all with her fitness video. The actress often shares videos of how effortlessly she can lift weights and do different exercises, including flying kicks among others.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham among others. The film is the sequel to Ek Villain which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. However, the sequel will hit theatres on July 29 this year. Apart from this, Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar’s action drama Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.