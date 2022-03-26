Disha Salian's Parents Write to President Ram Nath Kovind, Demand Justice for Daughter

Union minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane were granted anticipatory bail in the Disha Salian defamation case on Wednesday. Now, there is a new development in this case. Disha’s family has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded strict action against the minister and his son. The family also alleged that their daughter’s death was being politicised.

Disha’s parents, Vasanti Salian and Satish Salian, in the letter, wrote that their lives have become miserable after their daughter’s death. They added that it was becoming even more miserable because of the falsehoods spread by people like Nitish Rane and others. They were quite frustrated over the fact that even after the offence has been registered, their name is being maligned. Vasanti and Satish Salian wrote that appropriate steps should be taken to register their complaint, else they will end their lives.

Earlier this week, the minister and his son were released with a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each. Narayan Rane alleged in the Bombay High Court that the FIR filed against him was politically motivated.

Both father and his son are represented by lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who also repeated the same statement. According to Maneshinde, Mumbai police registered the case at the behest of their political bosses. He further said that Mumbai Police have been reduced to the state of hafta collectors and murderers. Maneshinde added that there is no reputation left for Mumbai police who compared themselves to Scotland Yard.

Disha’s parents have filed a case at Malwani police station, saying that the minister and his son have passed defamatory comments against Disha. A First Information report has been filed under section 211 (false charges), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509(insult to modesty) of the Indian penal code.

Disha, 28, died by suicide by jumping from a multi-storey building in Malad, Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Disha was the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Six days after Disha’s death, Sushant was found dead in his flat in Bandra.

