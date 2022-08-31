Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben’s Never-Seen-Before Hot Avatar In Old Video Viral

For the past 14 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entertained the audience like no other show. By episode count, the Asit Modi show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television.

The cast of the sitcom, which included Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shailesh Lodha, and others, has a particular place in people’s hearts.

Disha Vakani, who became a household name after playing Dayaben, may have left the show years ago, but she is still recognised for her role. However, Disha, who was always seen on-screen as the best daughter-in-law in traditional sarees in TMKOC, has played numerous bold characters on-screen.

A video of the actress grooving to a song called Bhingri Ga Bhingri has surfaced. The actress looks sizzling hot in a silver bikini top and matching skirt in the video.

The video is filled with comments, one of the users said “Tapu, Jetha & Bapuji shocked as Daya rocked !" Another wrote, “Despite her face, her body and figure are also very beautiful and perfectly shaped." One more said, “Iske baad to. Tappu k papa Babita ko bhul jaenge."

Disha Vakani has been absent from the long-running comedy show for the past five years. A recent programme advertisement fueled rumours regarding her return. When rumours of her return to the show circulated a few weeks ago, show producer Asit Modi acknowledged that the iconic character will return to the plot, but he cannot confirm the return of Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben.

