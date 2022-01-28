Disney+ Confirms Launch in 42 Countries This Summer, Including the Middle East and Africa

Since the advent of Internet 2.0, the paradigm has shifted from renting or downloading movies and TV Shows to streaming them. The competition among the video-streaming platform is cut-throat, and, in this neck-and-neck race, a few platforms are racing to get hold of as many subscribers as possible.

One of the contenders recently got a marvellous boost in the race as it recently announced its inception in around 42 countries and 11 territories in the summer of 2022. The streaming platform under the spotlight is the Walt Disney-owned streamer, Disney+. A newly-emerged competition for the likes of platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ is rapidly gaining traction among viewers.

Disney+ is hoping for a great year as it announced that the platform will be launching in 42 countries and 11 new territories, including the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, over this summer, the company mentioned in a press release. This expansion is believed to give a boost to the platform and help it compete with moguls like Netflix, which already has the highest number of subscribers (221.8 million) worldwide. Following Netflix is Amazon Prime Video, with 175 million viewers worldwide.

Here’s the list of countries the streaming platform by Walt Disney is being launched:

Albania, Alegria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine Territories, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, Yemen.

Disney+ was launched in 2019 and has garnered more than 118 million viewers since then. In India, Disney+ acquired Hotstar, through which the platform disperses 21st Century Fox content. In addition, the platform holds a vivid collection of movies and TV shows produced by notable franchises and studios such as Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation, Pixar, and National Geographic.

