Distribution Company Drags GV Prakash Kumar's Jail to Court Days Before its Release

Days before its release, GV Prakash Kumar’s starrer Jail is facing trouble. The promotional videos of Vasanthabalan directorial have created a decent buzz among the audience. The film is being produced by Sridharan Mariadhasan under the production banner of Krikes Cine Creations and is scheduled to premiere on December 9. However, a Chennai-based film production and distribution company, Studio Green, has filed a petition alleging that it was given the publishing rights of another film instead of the upcoming film Jail. Through the petition, Studio Green is seeking a ban on the release of the film.

The petition was heard by Judge Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of Madras High Court on Tuesday, December 7, and the matter was adjourned to Thursday, December 9.

During the hearing, the lawyers representing the production banner Krikes Cine Creations said that Studio Green had not been granted any patent by the makers of the film. Krikes Cine Creations also submitted in the court that the “contract was based on a commission only to introduce themselves to distributors who were qualified to release the film."

Following the conclusion of arguments between the two sides, the Madras HC judge adjourned the case to December 9. Even though the matter is still pending in court, director Vasanthabalan and actor GV Prakash are promoting the film saying that it will be released in theatres on December 9.

GV Prakash made his debut as a music director in Vasanthbalan’s critically acclaimed ‘Veyil’. Jail will mark their second collaboration but this time, GV Prakash is playing the lead actor in the film, which has been cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate.

Apart from GV Prakash, the cast of ‘Jail’ includes Radikaa Sarathkumar and Nandanram. The film, originally shot in Tamil, will also be released with Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions on December 9.

