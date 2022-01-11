Distribution Right of Vishal’s Veeramae Vaagai Soodum sold for Rs 10 crore

Actor Vishal’s upcoming film Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is slated to be released on the occasion of Pongal. The film, written and directed by Thu Pa Saravanan, was initially scheduled to be released on January 26 but the makers preponed the release for Pongal festival. Before its release, the makers of the action thriller have already sold the theatrical distribution rights in Tamil Nadu for Rs 10 crore, according to reports.

Subbaiah Shanmugam has procured the distribution rights for Tamil Nadu territory. Subbaiah also recently brought the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution rights of the actor Simbu’s Conference, which became blockbuster after its release last month.

Many speculate that the makers of the film have decided to release Veeramae Vaagai Soodum on Pongal as several other producers withdrew their films from the festive release to avoid a clash with Ajith’s much awaited Valimai.

The official teaser of the film was released last year on the occasion of Christmas. The teaser shows Vishal performing some high octane action sequences. The story of the film is based on the fight of a common man against the government authorities due to abuse of power.

The teaser looks promising with impressive background music. Some scenes of the teaser, depicting action packed fight sequences, are also being liked by the audience.

The film stars actors like Dimple Hayathi, Vishal, Raveena Ravi, Akilan Pushparaj and Yogi Babu. Kavin Raj will be handling the cinematography department. Editing and art direction will be handled by NB Srikanth and SS Moorthy. The music of the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the venture has been produced by Vishal Film Factory.

