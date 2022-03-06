Divya Agarwal Announces Her Break Up with Varun Sood After Dating For 4 Years: 'I Want To Breathe'

Divya Agarwal has revealed that she and Varun Sood have separated. The actress, who won Bigg Boss OTT last year, took to Instagram and announced that the couple has broken up and added that she ‘is on (her) own in this life." While the actress did not delve into the details behind the reason for their break up, she said that she doesn’t want to blame anyone for anything.

Sharing a picture of herself, Divya penned a long note in which she spoke about her break-up. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !" she said.

“No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend Please respect my decision," she added. Varun is yet to comment on the split.

Zeeshan Khan took to the comments section and expressed his heartbreak. “Nooooooo! Hurts my heart! Hope you guys find all the happiness in the world and a way back to each other! @divyaagarwal_official @varunsood12," he said.

Divya and Varun were friends before they took part in the popular show Ace of Space. The couple grew closer during the show and eventually started dating. Varun also went on to propose Divya on the reality show. The couple had been together ever since. Last year, Varun was seen supporting and defending Divya against haters during her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. She eventually emerged as a winner of the maiden season.

