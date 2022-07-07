Divya Agarwal Breaks Her Silence on Varun Sood Break Up: 'Better To End The Chapter On A Good Note'

Divya Agarwal shocked fans when she announced that she and Varun Sood had broken up. The couple, who began dating on the reality show Ace of Space, parted ways earlier this year. Divya had shared the heartbreaking news with fans via a post on Instagram. She chose to keep the details about the reason behind the split private. However, in a recent interview, Divya finally helped fans understand what went wrong with the couple.

Divya has now opened up about her breakup and said that she saw what the relationship with Varun would look like in the coming years and decided that separating on a good note was a better choice. Having said that, she added that she isn’t sure if the breakup was the right or wrong decision.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if it was a good or bad move. It (announcing the break-up on social media) took guts and it was my decision. I kept myself first and announced about the break-up the way I wanted. Mujhe gaaliyan bhi padi thi, but I ignored them," she told Hindustan Times. “The fact that I don’t want to talk about why we spilt makes everyone go crazy, but there are a few things that are private and you keep them to yourself. I could see how things would be (with Varun) a few years later, and it was better to end the chapter on a good note, so that the good memories stay with me," she added.

Back in March, when Divya and Varun parted ways, there were rumours that Varun cheated on Divya. But the Bigg Boss OTT winner shot down these claims instantly. Sending out an angry message to those spreading wrong rumours, Divya said that Varun is an honest man and it was her decision alone to separate from Varun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.