It’s celebration time for Divya Agarwal. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday and revealed that she has bought a new car. Divya dropped a picture in which she was seen kissing her new car. The actress also penned down an emotional note and remembered her late father. She recalled how it was her dream to gift a luxury car to her father and shared that she misses her father a lot.

“I love the way I lead my life.. the entire credit of my existence goes to my father.. it was my dream to gift a luxury car to my father.. I’m a little late for it.. but guess what ??? He was as stubborn as me.. like always, he kept his kids before him…he got me this car.. I miss him at every milestone of my life.. the strength and power he gave me to become who I am today will be enough for all my life.. he lives within me…My polo has gone to a beautiful village in Maharashtra and that family will enjoy my polo as their first car too..THANK YOU #grateful," Divya wrote.

Advertisement

However, soon after the Bigg Boss OTT winner shared the post, her former boyfriend Priyank Sharma took to the comment section and asked if they should on a long drive. “Long drive pe chal," he wrote. Divya also replied to his comment and shared, “Abhi tujhe Delhi se pick up kar rahi hu!" Well, their conversation did not end here. Reacting to Divya’s reply, Priyank further commented, “phir toh LONGEST drive ho jaegi". Divya also replied again and wrote, “chup ho ja 😂😂😂 rofl".

Advertisement

For the unversed, Divya was earlier in a relationship with Priyank Sharma. While the latter was in Bigg Boss 11 house, Divya had even visited him during the family week. However, it was only to announce their breakup.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal is currently dating businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. The two got engaged in December last year when the actress also revealed how Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun Sood.

Read all the Latest Movies News here