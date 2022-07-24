Divya Agarwal Drops Picture With Her Former Beau Priyank Sharma As She Recalls Her Splitsvilla Days

Divya Agarwal has come a long way in the television industry. From featuring in Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 3 to being the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya ruled headlines with each of her projects. She was also seen in Ace of Space and Splitsvilla. Recently, Divya took to her Instagram account and recalled her Splitsvilla 10 journey with throwback pictures. She dropped several pictures in which she was seen posing with Rannvijay Singh and Baseer Ali among others.

“PLITSVILLA PHOTO DUMP !!! 5 years to Splitsvilla! What an amazing journey! We were stupid, young and super wild! The magic was felt by everyone and even today it holds a special place in the hearts of many! NO REGRETS JUST LEARNING LOVE!" the actress wrote in the caption.

However, one picture that caught everyone’s attention was the one in which she was seen with her former boyfriend Priyank Sharma. Several fans took to the comment section and wrote, ‘last picture’ with a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Divya was earlier in a relationship with Priyank Sharma. While the latter was in Bigg Boss 11 house, Divya had even visited him during the family week. However, it was only to announce their break-up.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal has also been making headlines due to her break-up with Varun Sood. The two parted their ways on March 6 this year when they issued a statement and asked everyone to let them ‘breathe and live’. Recently, Divya also admitted that she could not see her future with Varun and that’s why they had decided to part ways. “I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our break–up on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters," Divya said as cited by TellyChakkar.

