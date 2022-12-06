Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar 9 Months After Breakup from Varun Sood, See Pics

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends and family on Monday, December 5. The actress organised a mega bash to mark her special day. While it was attended by several of her industry friends, what left everyone stunned was something else. Late Monday night, Divya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures revealing how she is now engaged to an engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

Yes, you read it right. Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to Divya on her 30th birthday with a ring. In the pictures that the actress shared online, she can be seen hugging and posing with the love of her life. In one of the clicks, she can also be seen flaunting her ring. In the caption, Divya made her relationship official and wrote, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone."

Soon after Divya shared the pictures, fans and friends flooded the comments section showering love on the couple. Arti Singh, Pavitra Punia, Sana Makbul, and Akshara Singh among others congratulated her. Actor Abhishek Bajaj also wrote, “can’t wait to see you get married".

Divya’s engagement with Apurva comes nine months after she and her former boyfriend Varun Sood parted ways. In March this year, the Bigg Boss OTT fame issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no longer dating each other. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!" her statement read.

