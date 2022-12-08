Divya Agarwal Lashes Out At Varun Sood's Fans, Asks Them To Show 'Some Sensitivity'

Ever since Divya Agarwal announced her engagement with businessman-beau Apurva Padgaonkar, Varun Sood fans are left disappointed. They have been accusing her of ‘moving on too fast’ and have been targeting her. However, the Bigg Boss OTT winner has now reacted to Varun’s fans attacking her and has asked them to show some sensitivity. She has said that netizens should not say anything regarding her personal life and made it clear that she is in ‘a very happy space’.

“I would not want to comment on his reaction, but I would expect some sensitivity from fans regarding my engagement. I have been in relationships and have always been open about it, but that should not mean that netizens can say anything on my personal life. I am engaged now and they should show some sensitivity and not talk about my past relationship. I am in a very happy space and look forward to my life with Apurva," Divya told E-Times.

This comes after Varun Sood’s fans also slammed Divya as she penned down a sweet note talking about her seven-year journey with Apurva. “Hey coco! It’s been 7 years and look how far we have come.. it doesn’t matter what we are today, we are back for what we had back then. My raw and unfiltered man, I love you for your heart," she wrote. However, the tweet did not go down well with Varun’s fans who questioned how she was with Apurva for seven years if she was with Varun from 2018 to 2022.

Divya and Apurva have known each other since 2015. The two dated for three years before they parted ways. While Divya then dated Varun, she remained friends with Apurva. Divya and Varun broke up in March this year. In a recent interview, the actress mentioned Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun.

“Life has come full circle. I have known Apurva for a long time and we dated each other between 2015 and 2018, but then we drifted apart. However, we continued to keep in touch. He was always that friend who I could go to any time. After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry," she told The Times of India.

