Divya Agarwal Poses With Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai and Others In Unseen Pics From Her Engagement Night

Divya Agarwal recently celebrated her 30th birthday which also turned out to be one of the biggest days of her life - her engagement day. Actress’ businessman-beau Apurva Padgaonkar went down on his knees to propose to her. Needless to say, Divya’s birthday was a star-studded event that was attended by several of her friends and industry colleagues. On Monday night, the Bigg Boss OTT winner took to her Instagram handle and dropped several pictures in which she can be seen having a gala time with all.

In one set of pictures, Divya was seen posing with Bigg Boss 15 fame Donal Bisht, actor Abhishek Bajaj, Tanuj Virwani and Shardul Pandit among others. “The ones who will always be there for you on the first call," she wrote in the caption and dropped a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

Another set of pictures also featured Arjun Bijlani, who was seen twinning in black with the birthday girl. Divya was also seen hugging Apurva, Nishant Bhat and Ridhima Pandit in another click. Poonam Pandey, Esha Gupta, choreographer Terence Lewis, Kishwer Merchant, Rashami Desai, Zeeshan Khan and Vishal Aditya Singh among others were also seen in pictures.

Advertisement

Earlier, Divya also took to her Instagram handle and surprised everyone by revealing how Apurva proposed to her on her 30th birthday with a ring. “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone," she wrote.

Later, in an interview with E-times, Divya mentioned that Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun Sood. She revealed that the two have known each other since 2015 and have dated in the past too for three years. While Divya then dated Varun, she remained friends with Apurva. Divya and Varun broke up mutually in March this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here