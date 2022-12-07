Divya Agarwal Says Fiance Apurva Padgaonkar 'Stood By Me Like Rock' After Break-Up With Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal recently left everyone surprised after she announced her engagement with businessman-beau Apurva Padgaonkar. Now, in an interview, the Bigg Boss OTT winner opened up about her relationship with Apurva. She shared that they know each other for a long time and have dated in the past too. Divya also mentioned that Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun Sood.

“Life has come full circle. I have known Apurva for a long time and we dated each other between 2015 and 2018, but then we drifted apart. However, we continued to keep in touch. He was always that friend who I could go to any time. After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry," she told The Times of India.

On being asked about her marriage plans with Apurva, Divya revealed that they are planning to tie the knot next year. “We haven’t set a date yet, but marriage will happen next year. Everything in my life has happened unplanned. For now, I just want to enjoy my life with him," she added.

For the unversed, Divya’s engagement with Apurva comes nine months after she and her former boyfriend Varun Sood parted ways. In March this year, the actress issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no longer dating each other. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!" her statement read.

