Divya Agarwal Says She Could Not See Her Future With Varun Sood As She Talks About Her Break-Up

Months after her break-up with Varun Sood, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has now revealed the reason behind the same. As reported by TellyChakkar, Divya Agarwal recently admitted that she could not see her future with Varun and therefore the couple decided to part ways. The actress also shared how she had to face social media abuse after she announced her separation.

“I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our break–up on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters," Divya said.

Just a few days before, Divya Agarwal also helped fans understand what went wrong with the couple. She shared that she saw what her relationship with Varun Sood would look like in the coming years and therefore they decided to part ways on a good note.

“I don’t know if it was a good or bad move. It (announcing the break-up on social media) took guts and it was my decision. I kept myself first and announced about the break-up the way I wanted. Mujhe gaaliyan bhi padi thi, but I ignored them," she told Hindustan Times. “The fact that I don’t want to talk about why we spilt makes everyone go crazy, but there are a few things that are private and you keep them to yourself. I could see how things would be (with Varun) a few years later, and it was better to end the chapter on a good note, so that the good memories stay with me," she had said.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted their ways on March 6 this year. Back then, the Bigg Boss OTT winner issued a statement that read, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"

