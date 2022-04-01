Divya Agarwal Sends Birthday Wishes To Former Beau Varun Sood With This Unseen Pic

Television actor Varun Sood is celebrating his 27th birthday on Friday. While social media is already flooded with wishes for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, ever his former girlfriend Divya Agarwal took to social media and dropped an adorable birthday special picture. Divya shared an unseen picture of her former boyfriend and wrote, “Happy birthday star" tagging him on her Instagram stories. With this, Divya has once again put an end to all bitter breakup rumours.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted ways on March 6. Back then, Divya issued a statement that read, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"

“No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses, and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision," the statement added.

Later, Varun also took to Twitter and urged people to stop the blame game and sought space in his personal life. “Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quiet about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please (Give us a little space)," he wrote.

Advertisement

However, soon after their break-up, netizens talked about the possible reason behind their decision and speculated if Varun has an affair with Madhurima Roy. However, Divya put an end to all such rumours and lashed out at everyone questioning her former boyfriend.

Divya and Varun had participated in the reality show Ace of Space where the latter proposed to her too.

Happy Birthday Varun Sood!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.