Divya Agarwal Slams Fans Who Accuse Varun Sood of Cheating on Her: 'Dare Anyone Say Anything...'

Divya Agarwal on Sunday announced her split from Varun Sood after four years of being together. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT took to her Instagram account to make the announcement. While announcing the break-up, Divya also said that Varun Sood is a great guy and will always be her best friend.

Soon after her post went viral, fans began accusing Varun of cheating on Divya. Notably, Varun’s ex-girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla had also accused Varun of cheating on her. Benafsha is currently dating Divya’s ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma. At the time, Varun had admitted that he was the one who screwed things up and created a mess in their relationship.

Now, Divya has come out in support of Varun. Divya took to Twitter to defend Varun and slammed netizens for commenting on his character. She tweeted, “Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life!"

Alongside a close-up picture of herself, Divya on Sunday shared a long note in which she spoke about self-love. She said that she doesn’t blame anyone for the way she has been feeling, but will like to take some time to live for herself.

“Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when self-love starts declining?? No, I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me… I feel worked up .. and that’s okay… I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!" she wrote.

Divya was friends with Varun before they participated in Ace of Space where the latter proposed to her in the house. She added, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend."

